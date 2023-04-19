Armenian FM briefs US officials on approaches regarding the settlement of existing issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson. The meeting was also attended by the US senior adviser on Caucasus negotiations, co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group, Louis Bono.

Issues related to establishment of stability in the region, settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, border demarcation and border security, unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the existing key issues, including addressing the rights and security of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians in order to achieve a comprehensive and stable peace. Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the peace process, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan’s renunciation of extremist aspirations, aggressive policy and belligerent rhetoric towards the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the imperative to remove the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor in accordance with the provisions of the statement of November 9, 2020.

Thoughts were also exchanged on issues related to the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, including the strategic dialogue.