Armenia hails the level of cooperation with India

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.



The Minister of Defense congratulated the Ambassador on starting the mission in Armenia and wished him fruitful work.



A number of issues related to cooperation in the field of defense were discussed at the meeting.



Suren Papikyan highly appreciated the current level of Armenia-India cooperation, noting that bilateral cooperation has entered a new stage of development.



The Ambassador expressed the willingness of the Indian side to develop cooperation.



The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues related to regional security.