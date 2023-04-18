The best tournament I have participated in: Finnish coach commends organization of European Championships in Yerevan

It’s my first time in Armenia, and I am very impressed with the organization of the European Championship, Katarina Varis, coach of the Finnish women’s national team, told Public Radio of Armenia.



“It is probably the best championship I have participated in. Everything has been done for training and good participation of the teams, starting from transportation issues to food. My impressions are really fantastic,” the coach said..



According to him, the love of Armenians for weightlifting is also impressive. “Everyone here is aware of this sport and loves it,” Katarina Varis said, noting that the participants of the championship also feel that love.