Opening of the European Championships in Yerevan comparable to that of the Olympic Games, Austrian coach says

Head coach of the Austrian women’s weightlifting team Victoria Hahn has compared the opening ceremony of the European Championships in Yerevan to that of the Olympic Games.

“In addition to the victories, you also have reason to be proud of the high level of organization of the tournament,” Victoria Hahn told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The organization is on high level, the gyms and hotels are good. As for the opening of the championship, I was not present personally, I watched it on TV and I can confidently say that it was comparable to the opening of the Olympic Games,” said Victoria Hahn.