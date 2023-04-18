Armenia ready to cooperate with Philip Morris International in scientific research

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Gregoire Verdeaux, Senior Vice President of Philip Morris International.

The Prime Minister noted that the Armenian government has initiated a large-scale campaign against smoking and the work in that direction continues. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the implementation of scientific research programs by “Philip Morris International” in Armenia, the activity of the company’s scientific research center, since technological and scientific innovations can contribute to reducing the harm of smoking.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the Armenian government is ready to discuss future cooperation programs and initiatives in the direction of scientific research.

In this context, the interlocutors referred to issues of further cooperation.