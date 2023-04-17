US private equity firm Carlyle are in talks over a major investment into Man Utd

American financial investment giants Carlyle are in talks over a ‘major investment’ in Manchester United, reports say.

According to Sky News, the Nasdaq-listed investment giant have had talks over an investment at Old Trafford as the Glazers’ deadline of offers nears.

The same outlet claims that Carlyle’s interest in United is ‘serious’ and that the company have been in discussions with club officials for some time.

Carlyle are a global investment and private equity firm based in the United States, who have owned UK companies including the RAC breakdown recovery service, and Addison Lee, the taxi-hire group.

Details over their offer are yet to be fully determined but reports claim that they are interested in a ‘minority stake’ as opposed to a complete takeover.