Four dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in the US state of Alabama, the BBC reports.

Twenty-eight people were injured, some critically, after shots were fired at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in the city of Dadeville on Saturday.

High school senior Phil Dowdell, a star athlete, has been named by local media as one of the victims.

President Joe Biden renewed his calls for tougher gun laws after the incident.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?” Mr Biden asked, in a statement released by the White House on Sunday.