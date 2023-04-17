Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm set to fly giant Starship rocket system

The most powerful rocket ever developed is about to attempt a maiden launch, the BBC reports.

The vehicle, known as Starship, has been built by the American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

It stands almost 120m high and is designed to have almost double the thrust of any rocket in history.

Monday’s uncrewed demonstration will lift off from Boca Chica in Texas. The aim is to send the upper-stage of the vehicle eastward, to complete almost one circuit of the globe.

Mr Musk has appealed for everyone to temper their expectations. It’s not uncommon for a rocket to experience some kind of failure on its initial outing