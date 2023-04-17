Criminal proceedings initiated against two Azerbaijani citizens

The prosecutor has allowed initiating criminal proceedings against two Azerbaijani citizens – Agshin Babirov and Husein Akhundov – for illegally crossing the border the Republic of Armenia in a prior consent with a group of persons, smuggling of firearms and munitions across Armenia’s state border.

Charges have been presented under Article 469, Part 3, Clause 2 and Article 340, Part 2, Clause 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

Detention has been chosen as a preventive measure.

Two Azerbaijani citizens crossed to the Armenian side earlier this month.