Chief of German Weightlifting Federation commends “impressive” organization of European Championships in Armenia

All the conditions have been created for the participating teams to train and participate in the European championship in Armenia, Florian Sperl, President of the German Weightlifting Federation, member of the International Weightlifting Federation’s executive board, said in an interview with Armenpress.

“I am very touched by the warm attitude of Armenians, you are a very open and kind nation. I feel very good in Armenia,” said Florian Sperl, adding that he’s already thinking about a second visit to Armenia, not only for work, but also for leisure.

He commended the “impressive” organization of the event in Armenia, including the marketing. “Armenia is a sports country, everyone here is aware of this sport. I am speaking not only of my own feelings, but also of our team’s opinion. Our team has not experienced any problems starting from transportation to getting on the platform,” the head of the German Federation said.

“There are also many security guards here. I have never seen such a number of security personnel at any event. It is very good, it shows that all kinds of risks have been taken into account here, so that no problems arise. Our team feels very good in Armenia and does not face any problems,” Mr. Sperl added.

“What I have seen here proves that Armenia can organize bigger events. I am also receiving positive signals from my colleagues in Germany who are following the event. You know, European championships are not always held in such conditions,” he added.

Florian Sperl wished success to the Armenian national team, not only in this event, but also during the Olympic Games and expressed gratitude to the interdepartmental commission for the preparation and organization of the championship and to all those who worked to make the tournament a reality.