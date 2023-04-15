In letters to international partners, Armenian lawmakers call for action to curb Azerbaijani aggression

The Presidency of the National Assembly, the heads of friendship groups, the chairmen of the commissions have sent letters to foreign parliaments and international parliamentary organizations, informing them about the provocation carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on April 11.

Armenian parliamentarians call on their partners to make all necessary efforts and increase international pressure on Azerbaijan to curb its aggressive actions and prevent possible escalation in our region.

International partners and representatives of structures have issued statements regarding yet another provocation by Azerbaijan in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Four Armenian servicemen were killed, six were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack near the village of Tegh in Syunik province.