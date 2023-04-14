Armenia has been waiting for this event for 40 years: PM declares European Weightlifting Championships open

The Republic of Armenia has been waiting for this championship for about 40 years, because in the 80s, this magnificent sports concert complex was built with the expectation that it would soon host European and world level tournaments, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the opening of the European Weightlifting Championships on Yerevan.

“But, unfortunately, it took such a long time before the European Championships were hosted in Armenia. Last year we hosted the European Boxing Championship, this year we host the European Weightlifting Championship,” he said.

“This is an extremely symbolic moment because this championship is taking place under the umbrella, roof and flag of the sovereign, independent Republic of Armenia. And this is an extremely important event,” the Prime Min8ster said.

“The European Weightlifting Championship symbolizes that our country is ready not only to face, but also to lift the weights placed before us by fate and history,” PM Pashinyan stated.