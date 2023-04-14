Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group on latest Azerbaijani aggression

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasian Negotiations, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.



Armen Grigoryan briefed the US official on the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces near the Tegh community on April 11, stressing that the only purpose of such steps is to nullify the efforts aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations.

In this context, Louis Bono stressed the need to take constructive steps and remain committed to the peace process to avoid further escalations.



The Secretary of the Security Council reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to the negotiation process, presenting Armenia’s approaches to the settlement of existing problems.