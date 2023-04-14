Los Angeles Football Club to host Armenian Heritage Night on May 31

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will be hosting Armenian Heritage Night at BMO Stadium on May 31, KTLA5 reports.

LAFC Co-President John Thorrington says the large red, blue and orange Armenian flags that are waved during home games representing his Armenian heritage very few people know about is a point of pride.

He says people are surprised to learn he is half Armenian, or, “more Armenian than anything else.”

“It’s certainly something I identify with very strongly,” Thorrington said in an interview with Ellina Abovian.

The “Los Armenios” is the Armenian supporter group for the team, but the best thing about LAFC is that it brings all kinds of people together in a very diverse city, he added.

He said people are surprised to learn he is half Armenian, or, “more Armenian than anything else.”

“It’s certainly something I identify with very strongly,” Thorrington said.

John Thorrington joined the Los Angeles Football Club in 2015.

Thorrington has traveled the world as a soccer player. Born in South Africa, his family moved to California, where he discovered his love of that sport over others. At 17, he signed with Manchester United and went pro. He played abroad and in the U.S. until retiring at 25.