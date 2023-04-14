Armenian, Russian FMs stress the importance of intensifying efforts towards Yerevan-Baku settlement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed on Friday the intensification of efforts for the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and further diplomatic contacts. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

“The Foreign Ministers discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on regional processes. The importance of intensifying efforts on all tracks of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in accordance with the agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan between 2020 and 2022 was noted,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The parties agreed on further contacts.