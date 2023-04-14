Armenian FM raises Lachin blockade, Azerbaijani aggression at CIS meeting

Azerbaijan’s actions contradict the statements made as a result of the Prague and Sochi meetings, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirziyan said, addressing the meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“The efforts of the Armenian side aimed at stabilizing the situation and establishing a long-term peace face the continuing aggressive rhetoric of official Baku and military aggression, one of the regular manifestations of which was the provocation carried out on April 11 in the area of the village of Tegh in Syunik region,” the Foreign Minister said.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s four-month-long illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, he emphasized that Armenia expects active steps from all parties involved towards the steady implementation of the undertaken obligations, as well as the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice, the restoration of movement through the Lachin Corridor, in strict compliance with the November 9, 2020 statement.

Turning to the violations of the other provisions of the tripartite declaration, he pointed out that, contrary to numerous calls of the international community and reputable human rights organizations, Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage, conducting mock trials and subjecting them to inhumane treatment.

In conclusion, he said that despite all difficulties, the Armenian side is committed to existing commitments and is ready to make all efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.