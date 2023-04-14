Armenia announces teams for 2023 European Weightlifting Championships

Armenia has announced the names of athletes that will represent the country at the European Weightlifting Championships that kick off in Yerevan today.

The men’s team will be represented by Gor Sahakyan (67 kg), Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg), Andranik Karapetyan (89 kg), Davit Hovhannisyan and Ara Aghanyan (both 96 kg), Garik Karapetyan (102 kg), Samvel Gasparyan and Petros Petrosyan (both 109 kg), Varazdat Lalayan and Simon Martirosyan (both +109 kg).

Alexandra Grigoryan and Isabela Yailyan (both 55 kg), Anush Arshakyan (64 kg), Tatev Hakobyan and Emma Poghosyan (both 76 kg), Anna Amroyan and Liana Gyurjian (both 81 kg), Margarita Arakelyan and Hripsime Khurshudyan (both 87 kg), Julieta Avanesyan (+87 kg) will represent Aremnia in women’s competitions.

The men’s team will participate in the European Championship under the leadership of Pashik Alaverdyan, and the women’s team will be coached by Artashes Nersisyan.

The solemn opening ceremony of the championship will take place on April 14 at the Sports and Concert complex after Karen Demirchyan. The competitions will be held on April 15-23.

380 athletes from 40 European countries will participate in the 101st European Weightlifting Championships.

The European Championship is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.