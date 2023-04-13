Home | All news | Politics | Second Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia – MoD PoliticsTop Second Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia – MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 13, 2023, 13:30 Less than a minute The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and arrested on the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense informs. Another Azerbaijani serviceman was arrested in the territory of Armenia on April 10. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 13, 2023, 13:30 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print