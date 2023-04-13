PoliticsTop

Second Azerbaijani serviceman detained in Armenia – MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 13, 2023, 13:30
Less than a minute

The second Azerbaijani soldier was found and arrested on the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense informs.

Another Azerbaijani serviceman was arrested in the territory of Armenia on April 10.

