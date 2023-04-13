Home | All news | Society | Rare daytime sighting: Neo the Leopard caught on WWF-Armenia’s trail camera SocietyTop Rare daytime sighting: Neo the Leopard caught on WWF-Armenia’s trail camera Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 13, 2023, 19:55 Less than a minute Neo the Leopard in Khosrov Forest State Reserve caught by WWF-Armenia’s trail camera. As nocturnal hunters, leopards usually remain hidden during the day, which makes daytime footage infrequent. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 13, 2023, 19:55 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print