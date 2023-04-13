SocietyTop

Rare daytime sighting: Neo the Leopard caught on WWF-Armenia’s trail camera

Neo the Leopard in Khosrov Forest State Reserve caught by WWF-Armenia’s trail camera.

As nocturnal hunters, leopards usually remain hidden during the day, which makes daytime footage infrequent.

