OSCE has a role to play in addressing the rights and security of Artsakh Armenians – FM Mirzoyan

As an organization dealing with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since the 1990s, the OSCE should intensify its involvement, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

“We attach great importance to the role of the OSCE chairmanship, as well as the involvement of the structures created for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in accordance with their mandate,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

Commenting on the statements from the Azerbaijani side claiming that the Minsk Group has exhausted itself and there is no need for it anymore, Arart Mirzoyan said: “The fact is that no OSCE member country cannot single-handedly put an end to a mechanism, an institution, a decision, agreed on and founded by all member states. as founded, in fact, by all member countries. The Minsk process, the Minsk format exists, but for many reasons, objective and subjective, the activity of the co-chairmanship is currently frozen.”

He voiced confidence that the Minsk Group still has its work to do and has a role in addressing the issues of rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.