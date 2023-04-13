Dame Mary Quant: Fashion designer dies aged 93

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, the BBC reports.

A statement from her family to the PA news agency said she “died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning.”

Dame Mary was credited with popularising the mini-skirts that helped define the Swinging ’60s.

Her family said she was “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator.”

“She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion.”

Former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman led the tributes on social media, tweeting: “RIP Dame Mary Quant. A leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship – a visionary who was much more than a great haircut.”