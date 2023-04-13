Azerbaijan’s actions contradict agreements reached in Prague and Sochi, Armenian PM says

The situation established in the Tegh village section since March 30 needs detailed examination, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

He noted that the actions of Azerbaijan in the mentioned area are provocative and contradict the statements made as a result of the meetings held on October 6, 2022 in Prague and October 31, 2022 in Sochi.

“In terms of the political assessment of the border situation, I think that the message spread by the European Union on Wednesday, where the border line of 1991 is emphasized, is important. We are talking about the existing administrative border between the Armenian SSR and the Azerbaijani SSR, which was transformed into a state border on December 21, 1991 by the Alma-Ata declaration,” PM Pashinyan ssaid, stressing that the boundary mentioned by the EU must be respected.

As for EU’s calls to the sides to withdraw the armed forces to a safe distance as a reliable guarantee of the stability of the situation, the Prime Minister said “Armenia is ready to take such a measure along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border line of 1991.

“Such a solution is hindered by Azerbaijan’s destructive approach. Azerbaijan systematically demonstrates its practice of not fulfilling the agreements reached on international platforms. So is the case with the release of captives. This is the case with respect to the maintenance of the ceasefire regime and the non-use of force or the threat of force, which was agreed upon in writing on October 31, 2022 in Sochi. This is the case with regard to the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, which Azerbaijan continues to keep closed despite the February 22 decision of the highest international court, the International Court of Justice. But in case of non-compliance with the court’s decision, there are international mechanisms outlined, and our efforts should be focused on implementing those efforts,” he added.

“At the same time, despite all the difficulties, we remain committed to the policy of settling all regional issues, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations through negotiations,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed.

“We are also ready for the reopening of regional economic and transport links, based on the principles we have previously expressed. We are also ready for border delimitation based on the above-mentioned Prague and Sochi agreements,” he concluded.