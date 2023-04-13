Azerbaijani serviceman found and caught in Kapan

The Azerbaijani soldier who crossed to the Armenian side on April 10 was found in Kapan. He was spotted and caught by forester Ara Sukiasyan of Kapan Forestry.

Law enforcement bodies were joined by representatives of local authorities, the Forest Committee and Zangezur Biosphere Complex SNCO to hunt for the Azerbaijani, Governor of Syunik region Robert Ghukasyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

He was caught early in the morning in the administrative area of the Achanan community.

“The soldier carried no weapons. He had a notebook, a screwdriver, but no weapons,” the Governor said.

On April 10, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported two of its soldiers had got lost. On the same day, the first one was found and caught by the Armenian Armed Forces, the second had since been on the loօse․