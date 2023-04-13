Armenian PM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office to the region and noted that it is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the difficult situation here. Nikol Pashinyan noted the Armenian government’s interest in developing and expanding cooperation with the OSCE.

Bujar Osmani, in turn, emphasized the importance of cooperation with Armenia and added that the goal of the organization is to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Reference was made to the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group and ensuring the more active role of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the adequate and consistent response of the international community to the provocative and unconstructive actions of Azerbaijan.