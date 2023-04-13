Armenia submits bid to host 2024 World Weightlifting Championships

Armenia has submitted a bid for the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships, President of the International Weightlifting Federation Mohammed Hasan Jalood said at a press conference in Yerevan.

He said all prerequisites are there to win the bid. Mohammed Jalood also noted that the European Championship that kicks off in Yerevan on Friday seems to be a milestone for Armenia.

Chief of the Prime Minister’s Staff, Chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Preparation and Organization of the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship Araik Harutyunyan said: “I am sure that we are all looking forward to the start of the championship. We are, in fact, ready, and I can say on behalf of the organizing committee that no effort has been spared to make this championship the best in the history of European championships. We are receiving very positive feedback from our partners.”

President of the European Weightlifting Federation Antonio Conflitti noted that the preparations aimed at holding the championship at a high level exceeded all expectations and expressed confidence that it will be held at a high level.