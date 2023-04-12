Russia says it took measures to de-escalate situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact

Russian peacekeepers promptly took measures to de-escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where a shootout took place on Tuesday near the village of Tegh, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“On April 11, an armed incident occurred on the line of contact on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the settlement of Tegh. Unfortunately, according to the information available, there are dead and wounded soldiers,” the diplomat said.

“Representatives of the armed forces and the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation in the area immediately contacted people in charge in Armenia and Azerbaijan and took measures to de-escalate the situation,” she said.

Zakharova stressed that “the incident once again confirms the need for Baku and Yerevan to show mutual restraint, and for strict observance of a set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Four Armenian servicemen were killed, six are wounded after Azerbaijani forces resorted to provocation in the are of the Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik province. Soldiers carrying out engineering work were targeted in the attack.