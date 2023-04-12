Nine postage stamps dedicated to the Kingdom of Van put into circulation

Nine postage stamps dedicated to Kingdom of Van have been put into circulation, Armenia’s postal operator HayPost informs.
The postage stamps depict a bronze figurine (decoration of a throne, height – 10,5 cm) of Van Kingdom.
The figurine is dated 7th century B.C. and is kept in the State Hermitage Museum of Saint Petersburg.
Date of issue: 12 April, 2023
Designer: David Dovlatyan
Photographer: Vladimir Terebenin
Printing house: Lowe Martin Group, Canada
Size: 20,0 x 24,0 mm
Stamps per sheet: 20 pcs
Print run: 10 – 100 000 pcs
20 – 100 000 pcs
50 – 100 000 pcs
100 – 100 000 pc
320 – 200 000 pcs
380 – 200 000 pcs
400 – 100 000 pcs
1000 – 100 000 pcs
1600 – 100 000 pcs+