Nine postage stamps dedicated to the Kingdom of Van put into circulation

Nine postage stamps dedicated to Kingdom of Van have been put into circulation, Armenia’s postal operator HayPost informs.

The postage stamps depict a bronze figurine (decoration of a throne, height – 10,5 cm) of Van Kingdom.



The figurine is dated 7th century B.C. and is kept in the State Hermitage Museum of Saint Petersburg.

Date of issue: 12 April, 2023

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Photographer: Vladimir Terebenin

Printing house: Lowe Martin Group, Canada

Size: 20,0 x 24,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 20 pcs

Print run: 10 – 100 000 pcs

20 – 100 000 pcs

50 – 100 000 pcs

100 – 100 000 pc

320 – 200 000 pcs

380 – 200 000 pcs

400 – 100 000 pcs

1000 – 100 000 pcs

1600 – 100 000 pcs+