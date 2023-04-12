Michael Jordan’s trainers sell for record $2.2m

A pair of trainers once worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan has sold for $2.2m at auction, becoming the priciest shoes ever sold, the BBC reports,

The signed sneakers – which Sotheby’s had estimated would fetch $2m to $4m – are among the most expensive Jordan items auctioned.

A jersey he wore at the 1998 NBA Finals sold in 2022 for $10.1m.

The latest sale seals Jordan’s position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables.

The previous record for Jordan shoes was $1.47m for a pair of his Nike Air Ships auctioned in 2021.