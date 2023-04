The National Assembly voted 65 to 0 to strip Mher Sahakyan from the oppositio “Armenia” faction of parliamentary immunity.

About two weeks ago, Sahakyan punched MP Vladimir Vardanyan at the session of the Standing Committee on State Legal Isdues and was detained by the police.

Yesterday, the National Assembly discussed a motion on initiating public criminal prosecution against Mher Sahakyan tabled by Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan.