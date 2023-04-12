Armenian FM does not rule out meetings with Azerbaijani side in the near future

The issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh should be discussed and solved within the framework of an international mechanism for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“Obviously, this group of issues is part of a wider process of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization. We have said on many occasions that to us a final and comprehensive settlement, establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region is unrealistic without addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” Mirzoyan said.

The Foreign Minister said the negotiation process has never stopped and noted that Armenia is ready to resume the discussions.

He reminded that Armenia cancelled the last meeting expected in Moscow in late December 2022 because of the situation created by the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“After the meeting was cancelled, Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged several proposals on draft peace treaty. We have had direct or mediated discussions, and there are proposals to organize meetings [between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials] and there will be such meetings in the near future,” Mirzoyan said.