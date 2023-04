On April 11, 2023, Mr. Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia met with Ms. Erika Olson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of state and Mr. Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

Issues related to Armenia-US cooperation, the security situation in Armenia and in the region, as well as the status of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks were discussed during the meeting.