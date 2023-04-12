Armenian Armath engineering lab expands to Glendale

The first Armath engineering laboratory has opened in Glendale, the classes have already started.

The delegation of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises had a number of meetings with representatives and organizations of the Armenian community in California. The educational program was presented as an important pan-Armenian project and platform.

The delegation also had meetings at Armenian technology companies in California, most of which are members of the union: Sada, Service Titan, Disqo, BluIP, Zero Systems. The success of the previous years and future plans of the Armath project were also presented to the management of the VMWare company, a member of the union and a partner of the Armat project.

Prospects of cooperation with dozens of businessmen of the technology sector were discussed.

The delegation of the “Armath” national educational program was headed by Hayk Chobanyan, executive director of the Union of Advanced Technologies Enterprises.