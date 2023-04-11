Grigory Gabrielyants appointed Artsakh’s Ambassador-at-Large

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Grigory Gabrielyants was appointed State Counselor – Ambassador-at-Large, being released from the position of State Counselor.
