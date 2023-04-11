Christian Eriksen reveals how Erik ten Hag’s phone call convinced him to join Man Utd

Christian Eriksen has revealed a call from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag convinced him to make the move to Old Trafford.

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer last summer after an impressive six-month stint at Premier League rivals Brentford.

The midfielder had showed he was back to this best after a remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

And Eriksen has been a key figure for Ten Hag, making 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season

In an appearance on the UTD Podcast, Eriksen revealed how the move happened, the Daily Mail reports.

He said: ‘Well I ended up being at Brentford until the summer obviously and the contract was running out.

‘So I was free to talk to other clubs and I kept my possibilities open. At the time, I wasn’t closed down on going back to Brentford, I wanted to see what else came in or [if] something could tempt me away from how good it was there.

‘And then, of course, United came in. [I was] speaking to the manager on the phone and then I could actually see myself going to United.

‘Luckily, they pulled through [to make the move] and I did as well. So, in the end, coming here was definitely very special.’

Eriksen had been out of action since January after suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup victory over Reading, but the 31-year-old made an appearance off the bench against Everton on Saturday.

‘Christian came on the pitch and it was really good to see him coming on, taking the ball,’ captain Harry Maguire told MUTV.

‘He took the sting out of the game, which I felt was really important at the time.’