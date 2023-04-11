Armenian Defense Ministry names soldiers killed in Azerbaijani provocation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has identified the servicemen killed defending the territory of the Republic of Armenia after an Azerbaijani provocation on April 11:



Artur Sahakyan (born in 1999)

Mkrtich Harutyunyan (born in 1989)

Henrik Kocharyan (born in 1997)

Narek Sargsyan (born in 1994)



The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the heavy sorrow of the loss and expresses its support to the servicemen’s families, relatives and comrades-in-arms.