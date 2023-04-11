Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports on use of Iranian drones, says intensity of shootout has decreased

As of 19:00, the intensity of the shootout has significantly decreased, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.



According to the Ministry, the reports about shelling in the direction of Vardenis do not correspond to reality, the mentioned direction is relatively stable at the moment.



The Armenian side refuted the Azerbaijani media reports on the alleged use of Iranian drones by the Armenian side, saying “there are no Iranian drones in the arsenal of the Armenian Armed Forces.”



The Ministry of Defense urges to refrain from publishing unverified information, to follow the official news only.

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used mortars as they resorted to provocation in the direction of Tegh village earlier today.

The Azerbaijani side targeted Armenian soldiers carrying out engineering work in the area of Tegh community. Casualties are reported.