Yerevan, Lyon to expand scope of cooperation

On an official visit to Yerevan, the delegation led by the Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet, was hosted at the Yerevan City Hall.

Acting Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan thanked Mr. Doucet for accepting the invitation and expressed confidence that his visit would give new impetus to the expansion of cooperation between the two cities and implementation of joint projects.

“Armenian-French relations are at the highest level. We highly value our partnership and friendship with Lyon, and I believe that we can start working on the draft of the next three-year agreement and establish concrete cooperation in the fields of transport, traffic management and urban planning, as well as in culture, tourism, education and other fields,” Levon Hovhannisyan noted.

Gregory Doucet noted, in turn, that Lyon attaches great importance to the further expansion of relations with the partner city of Yerevan, and expressed his belief that the visit would provide an opportunity to outline and define the sequence of steps to be taken.

“Healthy city, prosperous life and responsible economy: these are the important challenges that our cities must overcome. I am sure that by combining our efforts, we will be able to implement all the programs that we have outlined in the framework of cooperation between Yerevan and Lyon. This is my first visit to Yerevan, and I am happy that I was able to be involved in further strengthening and development of ties between the two cities,” said Grégory Doucet.

Within the framework of the meeting, the parties also exchanged ideas on the development of a three-year plan to be signed between Yerevan and Lyon.