President Joe Biden says he plans to run for second term in 2024

US President Joe Biden has dropped yet another hint that he will seek re-election in 2024, the BBC reports.

Mr Biden said on Monday that he “plans” on running again but added that he is “not prepared to announce it yet.”

The comments came during a casual interview with US broadcaster NBC prior to the annual White House Easter children’s party.

Mr Biden has previously said it was his “intention” to run for another four-year term.

During a press conference last November, the president spoke of his desire to seek another term but said he would discuss it with his family over the year-end holidays.

In February, First Lady Jill Biden said that the timing of the formal announcement was “pretty much” all that was left to be decided.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she told the Associated Press during a visit to Africa.

The latest reports are that Mr Biden may wait until the new campaign fundraising quarter begins in July in order to maximize the amount of time he can gather donations before having to disclose them publicly.

Quarterly fundraising totals are frequently viewed as an important indication of the strength of a campaign.