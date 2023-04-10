Premier League: Arsenal drop points in title race

Roberto Firmino headed a late equaliser as Liverpool hit back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a 2-2 draw and dent Arsenal’s hopes of laying down a statement of their title-winning credentials at Anfield, Eurosport reports.

The Gunners were irrepressible at times in the first half and swaggered into a 2-0 lead courtesy of clinical goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus inside the first 28 minutes.

Liverpool laboured but blew good opportunities through Andy Robertson – who was involved in a bizarre altercation with the referee’s assistant during the interval – and Mo Salah before the Egyptian forward gave the hosts a lifeline with a close-range finish just before the break.

The Merseysiders dominated in the second half and should have levelled on 54 minutes, but Salah rolled a penalty wide of the post.

Arsenal were forced to dig in and defend desperately as Liverpool poured forward, but they couldn’t hang on as substitute Firmino nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross three minutes from time.

Aaron Ramsdale then produced a string of world-class saves in stoppage time to deny the Kop the victory they were baying for.

The result means The Gunners are now six points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played a game more.