OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 10-13 April for meetings with government officials and other stakeholders.

Meetings with parliamentarians, civil society representatives and other interlocutors will take place as well.

The trip will focus on strengthening the co-operation between the OSCE, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, addressing existing security challenges and promoting peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus region.