Louisville, Kentucky shooting sees multiple casualties, police say

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have confirmed “multiple casualties” after a shooting in the city, the BBC reports.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on Twitter it was responding to an “active aggressor”. Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.

FBI agents responded to the scene and are helping local police, the bureau said on Twitter.

On Twitter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the scene of the shooting.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he added.

The city’s mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.

There are six victims, including one police officer, in the downtown Louisville, Kentucky, shooting, according to preliminary information from a source with direct knowledge of the scene on the ground, CNN reports.

There were shots exchanged between the shooter and the police during the incident.

According to the source, the shooter is “down,” and the incident is over.

It is unclear if the shooter is one of the six victims.

The condition of the victims is unknown and all have been transported to University Hospital.