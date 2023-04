Less than a minute

Five Armenian athletes to participate in European Gymnastics Championships in Turkey

The Armenian gymnastics team is in Antalya, Turkey, to participate in the European Championships that start tomorrow.

Harutyun Merdinyan, Artur Davtyan, Vahagn Davtyan, Artur Avetisyan and Gagik Khachikyan will represent Armenia at the event.

The Armenian team is led by coaches Sos Sargsyan and Hayk Nazaryan. Hakob Serobyan and Artur Gyurjinyan are included in the refereeing team of the European Championship.

The European Senior Championship will be held on April 11-16.