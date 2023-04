Eurovision: Armenia’s entry performed live for first time in Madrid

The Armenian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has been performed live for the first time.

Brunette has given her first live performance of “Future Lover” the Armenian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

Brunette was one of four acts who last night gave their first live performance as part of the PrePartyES 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Brunette will perform second in the second semi-final on May 11.