Armenia, US discuss expansion of trade and economic relations

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan and Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Thea Rozman Kendler, Assistant Secretary for Export Administration of the US Department of Commerce and US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien.



The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenian-American bilateral trade and economic relations.



The parties exchanged ideas on the expansion of trade and economic relations between Armenia and the US, opportunities for promoting cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.