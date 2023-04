US interested in deepening commercial ties with Armenia: Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary travels to Yerevan

Embassy Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman.

During his April 6-8 visit, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and give opening remarks at the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue, during which he will underscore the United States’ interest in deepening commercial ties and promoting commercial partnerships between both countries, particularly in the energy sector.