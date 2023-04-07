Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza after major rocket attack

Israel’s military says it has struck targets linked to Palestinian militant group Hamas inside Lebanon and across the Gaza Strip, the BBC reports.

The attacks come after a major rocket barrage on Israel from Lebanon, which the Israelis blamed on Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Hamas’ “terrorist” infrastructure was hit in southern Lebanon.

Tensions are high after Israeli police raided Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque on consecutive nights earlier this week.

The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site, and the Israeli raids have triggered violent confrontations with Palestinians inside and caused outrage in the wider region.