Cyprus Parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

The Parliament of Cyprus has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan and urging the latter to immediately reopen the Lachin corridor, the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus informs.

The resolution was presented for consideration by ARF Cyprus committee and the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus in cooperation with the Representative of the Armenian Community. The document was discussed and adopted at the plenary session on April 6.

The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus thanks the parliamentary parties of Cyprus and reaffirms its commitment to continue working on the protection of the international interests of Armenia and Artsakh.



The committee is convinced that it will be possible to overcome the Turkish-Azerbaijani expansionist ambitions and geopolitical challenges by uniting nationwide efforts and ensuring the support of various circles of the international community.