Christian Eriksen pictured back in Man Utd training

Christian Eriksen has returned to first-team training after being out injured since late January.

The Manchester United midfielder has been unavailable since sustaining a heavy tackle from Andy Carroll in their FA Cup win over Reading.

The Dane was initially ruled out until the end of April with ankle ligament damage, but has made good progress and been pictured back in first team training, the Daily Mail reports.

Erik ten Hag revealed Eriksen was approaching match fitness on Tuesday, but did not risk him for United’s 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

His return comes at an excellent time for the Red Devils, as they look to cling on to fourth place with 10 league games remaining.

They will be without Casemiro for one more game following his four-match suspension for receiving a red card against Southampton, but could have a full-strength midfield available for their clash with Nottingham Forest on April 16.