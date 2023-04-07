Armenian Souls: Concert at Versailles to mark the anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The “Armenian Souls” concert at the Royal Chapel of Versailles on April 22 will mark the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenia, again threatened by hostile neighbors, needs to feel the friendship and brotherhood of France, which was the first to show its support in 1896 in the face of the Turkish massacres, through the voice of Jean Jaurès, renewed and amplified during the 1915 genocide loudly denounced by Anatole France. This concert is part of the National Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide,” the Royal Chapel said as it announced the concert.

It will bring together Armenian and French musicians. The concert will feature young virtuoso Narek Kazazyan, dazzling player of Kanun, cellist Astrig Siranossian, duduk and shvi (Armenian flute) plyer Helbert Asatryan, the Holy Cross Church Choir of Yerevan, the only professional men’s choir linked to a church in Armenia, directed by Shahe Keshishian.