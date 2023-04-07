Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue: Further strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Within the framework of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the meeting of the working group on economy and energy was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman.

Participating in the meeting were representatives of state institutions, including the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of High-Tech Industry, Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Ministry of Economy from the Armenian side and representatives of the Department of Commerce and Department of State from the American side.

Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan highly appreciated the Armenia-U.S. partnership anchored on common democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. The further strengthening of Armenia-U.S. cooperation aimed at promoting prosperity and ensuring stability and peace in the region was emphasized.

During the meeting, the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy and high technologies, improvement of business regulations, and implementation of joint projects were discussed. The parties outlined the priorities of further work and further steps in this regard.